There are two essential components required to operate a political system effectively. First, the system itself should be sustainable and capable of ensuring the nation’s prosperity. Second, the political leadership must demonstrate responsible and ethical behavior.

When we examine both the system and the political leadership in the country, it appears that both components have failed. The system is largely dysfunctional, as it is extremely expensive to operate. The nation’s domestic resources are insufficient to sustain the financial burden imposed by this political structure. Moreover, the system seems to prioritize providing employment to political workers rather than strengthening the country’s economic foundation.

Furthermore, political leaders and civil servants, taking advantage of constitutional provisions, appear eager to engage in maladministration for personal gain. Under the present political framework, individuals who were once roaming on the streets with an empty pocket have become multi-billionaires within a short period. Politics has increasingly turned into a business in which leaders can accumulate significant wealth without investment—often through corruption and commission. There appears to be no sufficiently strong mechanism to curb corrupt practices. Political leaders seem able to accumulate wealth through questionable means without effective accountability.

The country has been placed on the grey list and faces the risk of being downgraded to the black list due to suspicious financial transactions and concerns related to money laundering. Efforts to remove the country from the grey list have not yet succeeded. Nepal is also ranked among the more corrupt nations according to Transparency International. Across multiple sectors, the national economy appears to be in decline.

In conclusion, both the political system and the political leadership have failed to meet public expectations. The unrest of September 8 and 9 reflected growing public frustration. As the system weakens, foreign intervention has become more visible, and the nation risks moving toward instability.

To overcome the present situation, Nepal should adopt a system with strong checks and balances. From this perspective, restoring the institution of monarchy and removing the costly federal structure are seen as possible solutions. At the same time, it is important to preserve our historic Sanatan civilization.