Kathmandu, March 6: Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has left far behind his nearest rival in Rukum East.

Out of 15,823 votes counted so far, Prachanda has secured 8,747 votes, while Lilamani Gautam, who is in second place, has received 3,017 votes.

A total of 19,188 votes were cast in this constituency. 3,365 votes are yet to be counted. Prachanda is currently ahead by 5,460 votes, which is more than the number of votes remaining to be counted.

However, the vote counting has yet to be completed and the official announcement of the result is still pending.

People’s News Monitoring Service.