By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

The new and younger President of the Nepali Congress, Gagan Kumar Thapa has announced that the next five years will mark a golden era of change for the country.

He stated that the period from 2026 to 2031 would usher in a significant transformation.

Of course he was projecting his own party to usher in this great change, although the outcome of the general election is still anybody’s guess.

Moreover, drawing lessons from past experiences, does not make us anymore wiser.

Taking into account the various election campaigns of the political parties and the mood in the country, it will probably be a neck on neck race between the Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP with election symbol: Bell) and the grand old party, the Nepali Congress (NC with election symbol: Tree).

The CPN-UML led by the veteran leader K.P. Sharma Oli and the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) led by Rajendra Lingden can be expected to come third and fourth.

Whatever the results, the people will have spoken in a free and fair election, and all the Nepalese people will have to accept it – although the people in general have no good feelings for the larger, established parties.

We will have to wait and see, whether the people have accepted the make over of the NC under Gagan Thapa, and above all whether the people have forgiven the cardinal sins of the UML and former Maoists.

And whether we like it or not, we will also have to accept a possible coalition government – but not with the UML and former Maoists – this will be total anathema.

The endemic problem of corruption

The new government will have to tackle the endemic problem of corruption right from the start.

This hydra-headed monster has taken hold of our society in every nook and corner and must be tackled in all its aspects.

Some of the ways and means to counter corruption would be:

Establish an all-powerful Ombudsman, who is omnipotent and omnipresent.

This public official would be appointed by the head of state on the recommendation of the cabinet and investigate individuals’ complaints against bad or dishonest administration, especially that of public authorities.

The ombudsman should have an impeccable track record and could be appointed from the ranks of eminent retired army generals.

Introduction of digital control at all levels of administration.

Severe punishment of offenders, e.g. those found guilty should be immediately removed from office, imprisoned and debarred for at least ten years.

In order to avoid temptation right at the source, ministers and high officials should be granted a substantial salary – as in Singapore where the record has been impressive.

Policies after the election

Whatever promises the political parties made before the elections, afterwards the cold reality will sink in.

Good governance must remain a priority and policies must be implemented that are realistic to achieve.

We will definitely need eminently qualified ministers to achieve the goals of a ‘golden era’.

And these ministers must evolve policies that are reasonable and achievable:

A sustainable economic development model

High class education for all, especially for disadvantaged classes/castes/ethnic groups and districts

Primary health services throughout the country

Development of quality tourism in all sectors

Employment opportunities will arise naturally by the development of the above, but the government must urgently explore ways and means to extend employment opportunities for the younger population to tackle ‘brain and brawn drain’.

A better future for all Nepalese will then be possible by balancing what is necessary and what is humanely and physically possible.

