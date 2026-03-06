Spread the love

Mustang, March 6: In the House of Representatives election this time, the Nepali Congress has opened its account from Mustang. Yogesh Gauchan Thakali, the Congress candidate from Mustang, which has only one constituency for the House of Representatives, won the seat.

Gauchan secured 3,307 votes. His nearest rival, Indradhara Bista of the CPN UML, received 1,806 votes, according to the Office of the Chief Returning Officer.

Gauchan had also won the House of Representatives election in 2022. At that time, he received 3,992 votes.

A total of 6,397 votes were cast in Mustang in this election. The district has 11,328 registered voters.

People’s News Monitoring Service