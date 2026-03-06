Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 6: Mahabir Pun, who resigned from the post of Education Minister to contest the election, has extended his lead with 2,212 votes.

Pun, who is running as an independent candidate from Myagdi, has so far secured 3,740 votes. Out of 8,975 votes counted so far, Harikrishna Shrestha of the CPN-UML has received 1,528 votes, while Arjunkumar Thapa of the Nepali Communist Party has obtained 1,320 votes.

Meanwhile, Karna Bahadur Bhandari of the Nepali Congress has so far secured 1,288 votes.

People’s News Monitoring Service.