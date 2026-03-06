Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 6: Senior leader of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and candidate for the House of Representatives from Kathmandu constituency 5, Kamal Thapa, has conceded defeat even before the final election results were announced.

He accepted the loss as the vote gap grew wide while counting continued.

Through a message on social media, Thapa acknowledged his defeat and congratulated Sasmit Pokharel, the Rastriya Swatantra Party candidate who is heading toward victory. He also congratulated the Rastriya Swatantra Party for securing what he described as an unprecedented win across the country and wished the party success.

Thapa expressed gratitude to all voters who supported him by casting their ballots for the party’s election symbol, the plough. He also thanked Rastriya Prajatantra Party members and supporters for running a strong campaign despite the defeat.

He said the party should not lose confidence after the result and should move ahead after careful review.

At the time of preparing this report, Pokharel of the Rastriya Swatantra Party had received 19,227 votes, while Thapa had secured 1,193 votes, placing him fourth in the race.