Kathmandu, March 6: Disputes that surfaced during voting in Syangja, Dhanusha, and Dolakha districts have not been settled yet. Election officers in the affected areas are waiting for a decision from the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has said it will issue a decision soon. “The commission will hold a meeting shortly to discuss the disputes in Syangja, Dhanusha, and Dolakha and give a prompt decision,” a senior source at the commission said.

People’s News Monitoring Service