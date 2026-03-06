Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 6: Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said today that China congratulates Nepal on concluding the voting for the House of Representatives elections steadily and as scheduled.

“We are glad to see Nepal advance its political agenda smoothly. As a traditionally friendly neighbor, China values its relations with Nepal. The two countries have given each other support in their effort to safeguard independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. China stands ready to work with Nepal to continue advancing the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity”, she has remarked.

People’s News Monitoring Service.