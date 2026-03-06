Spread the love

By Babbler

Media Propaganda

Western powers have often been accused of misusing influential media outlets to promote misleading narratives. For example, before the invasion of Iraq, sections of the Western media strongly amplified claims that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. These reports helped build public support for military action. However, after the war, no such weapons were found.

Major outlets such as the BBC and CNN are frequently viewed by critics as extensions of Western political influence. Under the banner of press freedom, they are sometimes accused of promoting selective or biased reporting that aligns with strategic interests.

Recently, the BBC aired a documentary on the September 8 and 9 unrest in Nepal. While producing such content is legitimate, critics argue that the documentary reflected bias by appearing sympathetic toward one group actively involved in the unrest. Some observers believe the coverage favored the newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) over traditional political parties.

Critics also note that the documentary did not address issues such as the U.S. Embassy’s Youth Leadership Program, Open Society initiatives, or the activities of the Barbara Foundation, which they argue are relevant to the broader political context.

Has a Third World War Begun?

Following the joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, some observers have speculated about the possibility of a wider global conflict. There are concerns that escalating tensions in the Middle East could trigger broader instability.

Some analysts argue that domestic political pressures can influence foreign policy decisions. They suggest that leaders facing internal challenges may resort to external conflicts to consolidate support. The ongoing tensions have already affected Gulf countries and could have wider global consequences, particularly if disruptions to oil supplies lead to shortages and rising petroleum prices worldwide.

While people everywhere seek peace, armed conflicts continue to dominate global headlines.

In Nepal’s context, former monarchs King Mahendra and King Birendra had prioritized the construction of petroleum storage facilities to maintain reserves sufficient for at least six months. At present, however, Nepal reportedly lacks the capacity to store petroleum products for more than a short period, making the country vulnerable to external supply disruptions. Amid fears of a potential petroleum shortage following the February 28 strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, many vehicles have been queuing at petrol stations since Sunday, as motorists rush to fill up before any price increases or supply disruptions occur.

Gen Z Unrest: An Echo of the Tinkune Suppression

It is no small matter that 77 people, including more than 45 Gen Z youths, were reportedly killed during the September 8 and 9 unrest in 2025.

Earlier, on March 28, 2025, security personnel suppressed a pro-monarchy assembly at Tinkune. Two youths, including a photojournalist, were killed in that incident. The government at the time declined to form an official probe committee. In response, members of civil society established an independent committee to investigate the incident.

The committee’s report blamed the government and security forces for the deaths and for dispersing what it described as a peaceful gathering. Many observers argue that if the government had formed an independent and credible investigation committee at that time, the later escalation of violence — including the deaths of 77 individuals during the Gen Z unrest — might have been prevented.

Balen Shah’s False Commitments

Balen Shah is a candidate from Jhapa-5 electoral constituency, who has challenged K.P. Oli. He previously served as Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City but did not complete his full five-year tenure.

During his mayoral campaign, Balen presented a long list of commitments he pledged to fulfill. Resolving Kathmandu’s garbage problem was his number one priority. He also promised to address the drinking water crisis.

While his commitments initially generated public enthusiasm, many of these issues remain unresolved, and he left office before completing his term.

Now, as a senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, he is once again making ambitious promises about transforming Nepal. The question many voters are asking is whether these commitments can be trusted.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

When the old parties did not want to bring the SPP, a ‘Ghante’ (Bell) was brought in. After Singha Durbar and other government structures were set on fire, this election scenario was prepared overnight. I was targeted — after the atmosphere of March 28, 2025), there was a belief that Durga could restore the monarchy and secularism.

–Durga Prasai

In fact, Sher Bahadur reportedly left for Singapore just before the election to avoid providing election funds to his “own people.” It is said that his old supporters were pressuring him for campaign expenses. According to his close associates, in previous elections Deuba used to provide billions of rupees to candidates through Arzu or other various sources.

–Khildhoj Thapa

This election may not bring a solution but rather invite disaster. Considering this possibility, all responsible political parties should have ensured a national consensus and formed an all-party government before moving toward elections. The failure to take such a step was a mistake on the part of the leadership.

–Deva Prakash Tripathi

If this system were truly good, how did our brothers end up in a situation where they were shot?

–Uddhav Raj Bhetuwal

Whether a state system delivers results or creates problems depends on both its structure and its operation/management. A flawed structure can corrupt even good leaders. Similarly, when incompetent and dishonest individuals dominate, even the good aspects of a system gradually deteriorate.

In Nepal today, there are problems at both the structural and leadership levels, but the structural problem is more serious. Therefore, focusing only on individuals will not solve the issue. Significant structural reform is necessary. Without fundamental changes — from the Constitution to the core elements of the state system — political stability and an effective governance system do not seem possible.

As I have often said: “If you put Siddhartha Gautam into one end of the current political machine, Charles Sobhraj comes out the other end.” Now, even that metaphor seems insufficient to explain the present political condition.

–Surya Raj Acharya

To save the country, we need a king.

–Apil Gurung

Until the issue of connectivity is resolved, Nepal cannot become an attractive destination for large foreign IT companies. Another issue is that VAT refunds for FDI companies have not been processed. How can we claim Nepal is a good destination? In reality, there are many better destinations for IT investment than Nepal. We must be clear about this.

–Gaurav

If the government formed on Chaitra 15 had established a judicial inquiry commission into the Tinkune incident, as I had demanded, the events of Bhadra 23/24 would not have occurred. By suppressing the Chaitra incident and remaining silent, the government became emboldened, believing it could crush any movement. But in Bhadra, the situation spiraled out of control in an unimaginable way, and they had to flee hanging from helicopters.

Rulers with criminal mindsets and criminal backgrounds who come to power after serving sentences ultimately get trapped.

—Bhim Upadhyaya

When domestic politics abandons its principles, geopolitics steps in. When local media becomes weak, foreign media fills the space. Once it gains space, it promotes its own biased narratives. When political order and rhythm are disturbed, society suffers.

—Surya Raj Acharya

After reading the BBC report, one question arose in my mind: BBC, where were you during the Tinkune incident? If that had also received proper coverage, perhaps the events of Bhadra 23 might not have occurred. Perhaps many lives could have been saved.

—Sudeep Khaniya

Even today in Kathmandu, when stepping out of the house, we must carry water with us. You (Balen) cannot even build a single public toilet, yet you expect us to believe that you will transform the country?

–Sadiksha Karki

From the book “Flashes of Thought” by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE:

In the early 1970s, my father (Sheikh Rashid) decided to build the ambitious Jebel Ali Port. A group of businessmen met me and urged him to reconsider, believing the project was unnecessary and would burden the state treasury. I conveyed this briefly to my father. After a moment of silence, he said, “I am building something for the future,” and remained firm in his decision.

Today, Jebel Ali Port is one of the largest and busiest ports in the world. The experience gained from its success has enabled us to operate more than 60 ports globally.

The key message is that to ensure a bright future for coming generations, we must adopt long-term vision, high ambition, and foresight.

–Surya Raj Acharya (on leadership vision)

At least 200 to 400 billion rupees may be spent in this election, with candidates distributing money in various ways.

–Shankar Singh

Bringing people from 42 wards for a show of strength using two buses each costs about 1.7 million rupees. Even providing simple snacks worth 50 rupees per person costs nearly 1.5 million rupees. Opening campaign contact offices in every ward costs around 10 million rupees. Managing booths at 500,000 rupees per ward totals nearly 20 million rupees.

On top of that, publicity, vehicle rentals, social media, rallies and feasts cost another 20 million rupees. Just making flags costs around 500,000 rupees. Feeding and accommodating campaign workers costs nearly 10 million rupees.

If vote-buying is included, the total expenditure becomes even higher. Adding these expenses (excluding vote-buying), the total reaches approximately 73.7 million rupees.

This raises a serious question: Can such an expensive election truly deliver development for the country? And can independent candidates like us — who campaign modestly with simple food — survive in such a competition?

Top of Form

–Deepak Raj Joshi

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha