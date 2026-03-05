Spread the love

By Our Reporter

The leak of an order transcript attributed to the Inspector General of Nepal Police, just days before the March 5 election, is not a minor bureaucratic slip. It is a serious breach. When an internal document from a sensitive security agency surfaces through a foreign media outlet at such a time, it raises hard questions about competence, intent, and vulnerability.

Some analysts call it the beginning of a proxy war. That may sound dramatic. But in a fragile geopolitical setting like Nepal’s, influence rarely arrives in uniform. It seeps in through institutions that are weak, divided, or compromised. If internal security documents can be accessed and broadcast externally, then someone inside the system either failed badly or acted deliberately.

Let us be clear. Documents from the police command chain are not grocery lists. They are protected for a reason. If this transcript is genuine, then either internal safeguards collapsed or someone chose to bypass them. If it is fabricated, then the failure lies in how easily the system allowed confusion to spread. In both cases, the state looks unprepared.

The timing adds to the suspicion. Election security this time rests jointly with the Nepali Army and Nepal Police. Releasing a transcript linked to police leadership days before voting inevitably affects morale and public perception. It plants doubt. It fuels the narrative that security agencies are politically compromised or divided. That kind of narrative weakens trust in the electoral process itself.

Who benefits from such doubt? That is the question no one wants to confront directly. Political actors have already started using the episode to demand emergency sessions, to hint at foreign interference, or even to call for extraordinary measures like a state of emergency. These reactions are not neutral. They are political moves in a charged atmosphere.

At the same time, the government cannot hide behind vague assurances. Saying an investigation is underway is not enough. If there was a leak from within the security apparatus, that points to indiscipline, factionalism, or internal power struggles. If foreign actors were involved, that suggests deeper penetration of national systems. In both scenarios, accountability cannot be cosmetic.

The silence of major parties also speaks volumes. Internal discussions may be intense, but public clarity is missing. When national security is at stake, ambiguity breeds speculation. Social media has already filled the vacuum with rumors, attaching names and motives without evidence. This is how instability grows, not through tanks on the streets, but through erosion of trust.

Nepal’s geopolitical location makes it vulnerable. Larger powers observe closely. They do not need to manufacture crises if domestic actors are willing to do the job for them. Internal weaknesses create openings. Rival political camps, disgruntled insiders, and ambitious power brokers all become potential players in a larger contest.

This episode exposes a deeper problem. Institutions remain politicized. Security agencies operate under constant suspicion. Political leaders treat national security as a tool in their rivalry. In such an environment, leaks are not accidents. They are symptoms.

The March 5 election should reinforce democratic stability. Instead, it is unfolding amid anxiety and accusation. The way forward is not emotional rhetoric about proxy wars, nor reckless calls for extreme constitutional steps. The answer lies in a transparent, time bound investigation and clear legal consequences for anyone involved.

National security cannot survive on slogans. It survives on discipline, institutional integrity, and political restraint. If those elements are missing, the real threat does not come from outside. It grows from within.