By Our Reporter

As Nepal heads to the polls on March 5, the country faces grave choices- should it opt for change or give priority to the tested and tried parties and leaders? Elections are not just about forming a government. They reflect how society sees itself and what kind of future it wants. Through the ballot, citizens decide who holds power, how policies are shaped, and what direction development will take. Every election carries hope. This time, that hope feels sharper.

For more than three decades since the restoration of multiparty democracy in 1990 and the first general election in 1991, the same set of leaders has dominated national politics. The faces have aged. The slogans have shifted slightly. But the structure of power has remained largely intact. Established parties continue to rely on old networks, loyal vote banks, and familiar campaign formulas. Continuity has its defenders. Stability matters. Policy needs time. Governments require experience to function smoothly. These are valid points. Yet stability cannot become an excuse for stagnation. When the same leaders rotate power among themselves for decades, public trust erodes. Promises start to sound recycled. Reform moves slowly, if at all.

Campaign patterns this year do not look radically different from previous elections. Alliances form and dissolve based on arithmetic, not ideology. Rallies echo familiar speeches. Accusations fly in predictable directions. Voters have seen this script before. That repetition is precisely why many now look beyond traditional parties. Urban youth, in particular, are restless. They demand accountability, digital governance, and measurable performance. They question why corruption cases linger and why public services remain inconsistent. For them, gradual change is no longer convincing. Rural voters may value experience and personal familiarity with candidates, but even there, frustration over unemployment and migration is visible.

The contrast between generations is striking. Senior leaders focus on safeguarding their constituencies. KP Sharma Oli is concentrating on Jhapa 5, while other veterans remain largely anchored in their established districts. Meanwhile, younger candidates campaign nationally. They use social media aggressively, hold interactive forums, and speak the language of performance and transparency. They may lack long administrative experience, but they carry energy and urgency.

This election is not simply about replacing individuals. It is about redefining political culture. For too long, Nepali politics has revolved around personalities rather than policies. Internal party democracy remains weak. Leadership transition within major parties is rare. New ideas struggle to rise through rigid hierarchies. If voters reward the same leadership patterns again, that cycle will continue.

Of course, change carries risk. New leaders can disappoint. Fresh parties can fragment. Novelty alone does not guarantee competence. But fear of uncertainty cannot justify endless repetition. Democracy thrives on renewal. Without periodic generational shifts, institutions grow insulated and complacent. There are already signs that the next parliament will include more new faces. That alone reflects a public mood shifting toward renewal. The ballot box will confirm how deep that shift runs. What matters now is clarity of choice.

Voters must ask simple questions. Have the long-tested leaders delivered on governance, transparency, and economic opportunity? Have they addressed corruption decisively? Have they built institutions that function beyond personality politics? If the honest answer is no, then continuity becomes a comfortable habit, not a rational decision. Nepal stands at a decisive moment. This vote will shape not just the next cabinet, but the tone of politics for years. A choice for change does not mean sending a message that performance matters more than seniority, that accountability outweighs legacy, and that fresh thinking deserves space.

Democracy gives citizens this power. On March 5, voters can either reaffirm the familiar or push the system toward renewal. Stability is important, but without reform it becomes inertia. Nepal needs movement. It needs new leadership willing to break patterns, not simply manage them.