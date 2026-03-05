Spread the love

By Our Reporter

The recent war between Iran and the United States backed by Israel has moved beyond shadow conflict. What began as targeted strikes has turned into open military confrontation. The US and Israeli forces hit Iranian nuclear and military facilities. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks, some aimed at American installations in Gulf countries. The killing of Iran’s supreme leader has raised the stakes even further, hardening positions in Tehran and narrowing space for restraint.

Israel sees Iran’s nuclear program as a direct threat to its survival. It has relied on air power, missile defense, and intelligence operations to weaken Iran’s capabilities. The United States has provided military backing and political cover. On the other side, Russia and China have stepped in quietly but firmly. They have not sent troops, but they have supplied weapons, intelligence, and diplomatic support. China continues to buy Iranian oil and has blocked strong resolutions at the United Nations. Russia has shared military expertise and intelligence inputs. This has turned the war into a wider power contest. A quick military victory by Washington now looks unlikely.

If the conflict widens, the global impact will be severe. The Strait of Hormuz carries a large share of the world’s oil. Any disruption there will push prices up sharply. Inflation will follow. Low income countries will struggle to pay for fuel and food. Cyber-attacks on banks, power grids, and communication systems could add another layer of disruption. Supply chains may break down, leading to shortages of essential goods.

1.9 million Nepalis at risk

For Nepal, the stakes are deeply personal. Around 1.9 million Nepalis live and work across the Gulf, Israel, and even parts of Iran. Many work near cities that host American military bases. If those bases come under attack, surrounding civilian areas may not remain untouched. Airspace closures have already created anxiety among migrant workers. Panic spreads fast when flights stop and rumors multiply.

Remittance is the backbone of Nepal’s foreign currency reserves. A sudden halt would shake the economy. If workers lose jobs or need evacuation, remittance inflows could drop sharply. That would affect banks, imports, and government finances. Rising oil prices would hit Nepal hard as well. The country depends entirely on imported petroleum. Higher fuel costs would raise transport fares and food prices. Cooking gas shortages could disrupt daily life. Inflation would strain households that already manage tight budgets.

The government has issued travel advisories and embassies have urged caution. These are sensible steps, but they are not enough. Advisories do not move people out of danger zones. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should activate a round the clock crisis cell. Each embassy in the Gulf, Israel, and Iran must update contact lists of Nepali citizens. Many workers shift jobs and housing without informing missions. That gap can prove dangerous during evacuation.

Coordination with host governments is essential. Gulf states have strong civil defense systems. Nepal should seek clear assurances about shelter plans for foreign workers if attacks intensify. If specific areas become unsafe, Kathmandu must be ready to request safe corridors. Evacuation is costly and complex, but Nepal has done it before during crises in Libya and Lebanon, with help from partners including India. Planning must begin before the situation worsens. Charter flights, transit arrangements, and regional cooperation should be discussed now.

At the same time, communication with workers must remain steady and clear. Rumors can cause chaos. Workers should keep documents ready, stay in touch with employers, and maintain contact with Nepali community networks. Embassies must provide verified updates regularly.

Diplomatically, Nepal should maintain a balanced position. It should avoid taking sides and continue to support peaceful dialogue. Close communication with India and China will be important, as both influences regional supply routes and evacuation logistics.

This war is not an abstract geopolitical contest for Nepal. It touches families in villages that depend on money sent from Doha, Dubai, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv. Protecting those citizens is a duty, not a choice. If the conflict expands, the government must move from advisory to action without delay.