By Shanker Man Singh

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, held in New Delhi, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers and civil society representatives from across the world. Organized by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), it is regarded as the first major global AI summit hosted in the Global South. The event aimed to promote international cooperation on AI governance, security and social impact, advancing the idea of “AI for humanity.”

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the summit as a historic gathering. He emphasized that India, home to one of the world’s largest technology talent pools, is proud to host such an event on behalf of developing nations. According to him, artificial intelligence represents a transformation comparable to early wireless communication—an innovation whose long-term impact was once unimaginable.

Modi stressed that India views AI as a force for public good. AI, he argued, should not remain confined to a few corporations or countries but must benefit all, particularly developing nations. While AI enhances machine intelligence, it also expands human capabilities at an unprecedented pace.

However, he underlined that technological progress requires responsibility. The key question, he said, is not only what AI can achieve in the future but how it is being used today. Drawing a parallel with nuclear energy, he noted that technology can serve constructive or destructive purposes depending on governance and intent.

Five Principles for Responsible AI

The summit outlined five guiding principles:

Ethics – AI systems must be guided by strong moral values. Responsible Governance – Clear laws and effective oversight are essential. Data Sovereignty – Individuals and nations should retain control over their data. Inclusivity and Openness – AI benefits should reach many, not a privileged few. Legality and Trust – AI must operate within the law and remain transparent and accountable.

Global Context and Objectives

The summit built on earlier global initiatives such as the UK AI Security Summit, the AI Seoul Summit, the France AI Action Summit and Africa’s Global AI Summit. Unlike previous meetings, however, India emphasized practical outcomes and stronger collaboration.

Key objectives included:

Promoting inclusive economic growth

Strengthening public services

Supporting sustainable development

Amplifying the voice of developing countries in global AI governance

At the same time, participants acknowledged pressing challenges: job displacement, algorithmic bias, unequal access to AI resources and rising energy consumption. The “Global AI Divide” remains significant, with advanced technologies concentrated in a handful of developed nations and large corporations. Coordinated international action is therefore essential.

Three Core “Formulas”

The summit introduced three guiding “Formulas” for AI development:

1. People

AI must remain human-centric, respecting cultural diversity, protecting dignity and ensuring equitable benefits.

2. Planet

AI development should promote environmental sustainability, reduce resource consumption and support climate action.

3. Progress

AI should drive inclusive economic growth and social development, particularly in sectors such as health, education, agriculture and governance.

Nepal’s Perspective

For Nepal, the summit raises a crucial question: where do we stand?

Nepal released its first AI policy framework in 2025, prioritizing applications in agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing and employment. Yet significant challenges remain—limited infrastructure, shortage of skilled human resources and a weak regulatory environment.

While India has integrated AI into its national development strategy, Nepal is still exploring its direction. Public discourse often focuses on the fear of “being left behind.” However, AI should be viewed not as a threat but as an opportunity.

Nepal’s strength lies in its human-centered cultural tradition. If AI can be meaningfully applied in farmers’ fields, rural health posts, education systems and Nepali-language innovation, it can deliver tangible national impact.

Encouragingly, bilateral engagement has begun. In November 2025, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, in partnership with the AI Association of Nepal, organized an event titled “AI for Inclusive Growth: Building Nepal’s AI-Ready Future,” signaling growing cooperation.

The Way Forward

Artificial Intelligence is more than machine learning; it refers to machines performing tasks that normally require human intelligence. As AI tools—chatbots, biometrics, natural language processing and automated systems—become more common in Nepal, regulatory clarity becomes increasingly important.

Although public and private institutions have begun experimenting with AI, Nepal previously lacked a comprehensive policy framework. The government has now issued a concept paper to lay the foundation for future legislation and governance structures.

India’s AI Impact Summit offers inspiration, but inspiration alone is insufficient. Nepal must invest in infrastructure, education, regulatory reform and innovation ecosystems. Only by translating policy into action can the country harness AI as a tool for equality, sustainability and long-term progress.