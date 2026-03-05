Spread the love

By Nirmal P. Acharya

A few days ago, I heard that the “Ford” aircraft carrier, which was dispatched to the waters near Iran, had a clogged toilet system, causing thousands of soldiers on board to be unable to use the toilets properly and getting stuck in the toilet stalls. Therefore, I thought that the United States would not launch a military operation against Iran immediately.

The situation is completely different from what was reported. On February 28, the US carried out an air strike on Iran. According to the official news from Iran, its supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several key officials were killed in the attack. I think this might push the US into a new quagmire of war.

Most media outlets believe that this is another successful decapitation operation by Trump’s administration after the abduction of Maduro.

However, I am a bit worried about President Trump, fearing that the United States might get bogged down in another war quagmire.

After more than a month of turmoil, Israel and the United States finally took action, launching attacks on Iran. Israel carried out a “preemptive” strike against Iran on the first day. Iran immediately retaliated, as claimed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, launching large-scale missile and drone attacks against the United States and Israel, targeting 27 US military bases in the Middle East and the Israeli General Staff. Additionally, Iran also claimed to have hit a US warship.

It is clear that this is no longer the past air strikes by the United States and Israel, but has escalated into a conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran. How will this war unfold?

Khamenei is already nearly 90 years old. His death is not unexpected. He is bound to die and it is inevitable. But how he dies – that is the bargaining chip. Khamenei’s deteriorating health is no secret in Iran. As a human being, he is likely to pass away within the next few years, either from illness or old age. But if he were to be killed in an American air strike, the consequences would be severe.

Could death be Khamenei’s ultimate stratagem? The Supreme Leader of Iran is a symbol of God. The US can decapitate this person, but it cannot take away this symbol. Moreover, as a symbol, once it is killed in the most sacred way, it will live forever.

In my opinion, launching this war against Iran will push the United States into a quagmire similar to those of the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War in Afghanistan.