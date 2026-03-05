Spread the love



By Deepak Joshi Pokhrel

The election gives fresh oxygen to democracy. It serves as an opportunity for voters to unseat those they dislike and retain those they like. It is for this reason that we often say elections are the beauty of democracy. With just a few days until the election, the candidates are reaching out to voters as part of their campaign, attempting to woo them to vote in their favor. One thing that came out very clearly during the campaign is that voters were seen posing tougher questions to the candidates — something that was a little uncommon in past elections.

Nepal has witnessed several elections under the multiparty system in the past. Every poll has produced different voting patterns. Voters have changed their preferences in response to shifts in social and political dynamics. Their shifting patterns clearly suggest that they use rational thinking at the time of voting. Logically speaking, voters punish those who fail to deliver and reward those who live up to their expectations.

Unlike past elections, this time the campaign presented a unique interaction between voters and candidates. Voters were seen venting their ire at candidates, blaming them for the present pathetic state of the country. They even asked visiting candidates very thorny questions like, “Why are you here?” and “Are you not ashamed of yourself for holding the nation hostage?” Some even warned candidates not to dare show their faces again in the area, while others — mainly former representatives — were chased away by irked electorates in many parts of the country.

Across many constituencies, leaders going door to door found themselves less in the role of speakers and more in the role of respondents. The electorate appeared more assertive and demanding, pressing politicians for clear answers and accountability rather than passively listening to campaign rhetoric.

Voters were seen putting former representatives in embarrassing situations. They raised very pertinent questions: What have you done so far? Why has this not been achieved? If you win again, what exactly will you do differently? Why are the roads, water supply, health services, and other sectors in the same condition? What stopped you from working for the betterment of the country and its people?

Our immediate past prime minister was just one such example among many politicians facing the fury of voters. While addressing the declaration program of the Koshi National Volunteers Force, organised by CPN-UML in Damak, KP Oli had to confront pointed questions from citizens. In Chitwan-2, the chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane, was also confronted with similar questions from the electorate. They raised concerns about the cooperative scam and his release from jail.

A woman confronting Rajendra Pandey, a candidate of the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) in Dhading, asked, “First you came with the ‘Sun’ symbol. Before that, you came with the ‘Pen’ symbol. Now you are coming with the ‘Star’ symbol. While you have changed three parties, I am not in a position to change my old jacket even once.” “I am wearing the same jacket during three election cycles,” she lamented.

In another campaign, an octogenarian raised a critical question to former prime minister KP Oli regarding the view tower in Jhapa. She asked whether the view tower created any jobs and what had been gained from building it. Netizens showered praise on both women voters for setting an example of how politicians should be held accountable.

Social media was inundated with videos showing politicians struggling to respond to voters’ queries. Given the raised level of awareness among voters, we can now conclude that the days of many politicians across the country may be numbered.

This is not to say that new entrants were spared. They were not. They too had to face the wrath of the electorate. With questions like, “Why should we vote for you?” and “What are your policies?” new entrants also faced tough scrutiny.

The frustration among the electorate is not an overnight development. It has been building up for a long time. Since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Accord in 2006, Nepal has experienced high political instability. More than a dozen governments were formed between 2008 and September 2025. Interestingly, some did not even last a year, let alone a full term.

At present, the country faces innumerable challenges. Rampant corruption, abuse of authority, unemployment, poverty, and a culture of impunity are on display. Likewise, the mass exodus of competent and skilled youth to foreign countries in search of better opportunities, grave human rights violations, and nepotism are other challenges staring us in the face. The upcoming election serves as an opportunity to elect appropriate candidates with integrity and vision. Our rational and critical thinking can lay the foundation for scripting a better future for the coming generations.

Many political observers say that this culture of questioning is no small shift. According to them, it represents a gigantic change in the mindset of the electorate. In fact, it marks the beginning of a new chapter. In a democracy, voters are not subjects; power ultimately lies with them. They do not just cast votes — they also ask questions. This is a simple truth that every politician needs to understand and adhere to.

The culture of questioning clearly illustrates that voters are no longer passive listeners. Rather, they are rational and critical thinkers who are no longer swayed by sweet and airy political talk. They now demand convincing explanations for failures, mistakes, and setbacks. Now, the onus lies on voters to script a better and more prosperous Nepal.