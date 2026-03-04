Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 4: The Ministry of Home Affairs has said all preparations for the House of Representatives election have been completed.

The ministry made the statement after holding a virtual meeting on Wednesday morning with the chief district officers of all 77 districts. The meeting reviewed election security and other administrative arrangements and concluded that the required preparations have been completed.

The virtual meeting, chaired by Home Secretary Raj Kumar Shrestha, included senior officials of the ministry and chief district officers from across the country. Participants reviewed election preparations and security arrangements in all districts.

Rama Acharya, assistant spokesperson for the ministry, said the meeting, which lasted nearly three hours, focused on election preparations and security management.

According to her, chief district officers from all districts reported that preparations for the election have been completed and that the security situation remains normal.

The meeting also discussed district level election readiness, the current situation, and coordination required from the central government. Participants reviewed the law and order situation, precautions to be taken on the day of voting, and security sensitivities, and agreed on strategies for the coming days.

Home Secretary Shrestha instructed chief district officers to strengthen and effectively manage election security.

During the meeting, chief district officers from all districts reported that staff members, security personnel, and election materials have already reached the polling stations.

People’s News Monitoring Service.