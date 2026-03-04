Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 4: The General Election Observation Committee (GEOC) says the environment for the House of Representatives election scheduled for tomorrow remains calm, with voters showing strong interest in casting their ballots.

GEOC reached this conclusion after gathering information from field inspections and reports received through its call centres in the days leading up to the election. The organisation said preparations appear complete and the overall situation across polling areas remains stable.

Professor Chiranjivi Khanal, serving as a national election observer, said arrangements for the vote have largely been finalised. Polling centres are already set up, and security agencies are working together to maintain order during the voting process.

The report was prepared after discussions with political parties, candidates, voters, civil society members, chief district officers and election officials. GEOC General Secretary Krishna Man Pradhan said these consultations helped the organisation assess the readiness of election authorities and the level of public engagement.

The committee also reviewed the Election Commission’s preparations, security coordination and the participation of political parties in the campaign period. Based on this assessment, GEOC concluded that the conditions are in place for a free and peaceful vote.

To monitor the process, GEOC has deployed around 400 observers across 250 local levels in 36 districts for the parliamentary election.

People’s News Monitoring Service