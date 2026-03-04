Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 4: Nepal Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia due to regional airspace restrictions.

According to the airline, flights to Dubai in the UAE, Doha in Qatar and Dammam in Saudi Arabia have been halted for now. The airline said services to these destinations will remain suspended as long as the restrictions stay in place.

To ease the inconvenience for affected passengers, Nepal Airlines has introduced a special waiver policy. The facility applies to passengers who purchased tickets for any of the three destinations on or after February 28 and those scheduled to travel until flights resume.

Under the arrangement, passengers can change their travel date once without paying a change fee. No show and refund charges will also be waived. Date changes will be provided based on seat availability, using a first come, first served system.

The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and will resume regular flights as soon as conditions return to normal.

According to the airline, passengers must use the waiver within 45 days of their original travel date. Affected travelers can contact the Nepal Airlines head office or the relevant sales office for assistance.

People’s News Monitoring Service