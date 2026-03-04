Spread the love

Birgunj, March 4: Police have arrested Manoj Chaudhary, a candidate of the Nepal Communist Party from Parsa Constituency 2, after recovering a bomb from a vehicle he was travelling in.

According to the District Police Office, Parsa, Chaudhary was arrested from Badhnihar in Parsagadhi Municipality of Parsa district.

Parsa Police Chief Sudip Raj Pathak said Chaudhary was taken into custody after a bomb was found in the vehicle carrying the parliamentary candidate. He was presented to the media during a press conference held at the District Police Office on Wednesday morning.

At the press conference, Police Chief Pathak said a hoax bomb was discovered in the vehicle Chaudhary was travelling in during the night.

“A suspicious object, a bomb, was found in the vehicle carrying Chaudhary. We have already disposed of it this morning with the help of the army,” he said.

Police also detained three other people who were in the vehicle along with Chaudhary.

However, police said further details about the detainees have not been disclosed because the investigation is still ongoing. The vehicle, bearing registration number Ba 10 Cha 1250, has also been taken into custody.

Parsa police said the investigation against Chaudhary has begun under three charges, including offenses related to explosives under the Election Act 2017 and the National Penal Code, along with charges related to crimes against public peace.

Candidacy of RSP’s Shah cancelled

Meanwhile, the candidacy of Kishori Sah Kamal, who was contesting the House of Representatives election from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, has been cancelled.

According to Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, Sah’s candidacy from Dhanusha Constituency 1 was rejected after confirmation that he was listed on the blacklist of a bank or financial institution.

Candidates contesting from the constituency include Ram Chandra Mandal from CPN UML, Ram Paltan Sah from Nepali Congress, and Matrika Prasad Yadav from the Nepal Communist Party. Voting will take place on Thursday.

People’s News Monitoring Service