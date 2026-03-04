Spread the love

Kathmandu, March: Nepali embassies in Gulf countries have stepped up outreach and coordination to promote the portal launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to the situation developing in the Middle East.

The Embassy of Nepal in Riyadh has informed that the portal has been opened for the registration of Nepali nationals and has urged Nepali workers to submit the required information.

According to the embassy, the portal aims to collect data on Nepali citizens and their situation so authorities can take necessary action if needed. The system, developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will gather information about Nepalis living in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

At the same time, migrant organizations linked to different political parties have also designated contact persons to assist Nepali nationals in the region.

People’s News Monitoring Service