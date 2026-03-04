Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 4: The District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, on Tuesday filed a case at the Kathmandu District Court against 13 people accused of setting fire to the Supreme Court, Singha Durbar and a police office.

According to Deepak Adhikari, information officer at the Kathmandu District Court, the case has been filed under charges of criminal disturbance and robbery against those involved in arson and vandalism during the Gen Z protests on September 10, 2025.

A case has been filed against Sunil Shrestha, Jyoti Thapa, Binod Kumar Thapa Magar, Kumar Parajuli and Raju Pariyar on charges of setting fire to the Supreme Court.

The charge sheet states that the defendants, including Shrestha, Thapa, Magar and Parajuli, caused damage worth Rs 1.23 billion by setting fire to the Supreme Court building.

Similarly, a case has been filed against Ashish Gurung on charges of criminal disturbance and robbery for his involvement in vandalism and arson at Singha Durbar.

Samir Shrestha and Sunil Tamang have also been charged for allegedly setting fire to the Bauddha Police Circle.

Nikheel Kusule, Sohan Chaudhary, Bibek Rokka and Chhatra Bahadur BK have been charged for vandalizing the Balambu Police Post.

Following the incident on September 10, 2025, the Supreme Court administration had filed a complaint at the Kathmandu District Police Office demanding investigation and action against those involved. Police launched an investigation based on that complaint and later filed the cases against the accused.

People’s News Monitoring Service