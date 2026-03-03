Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 3: The death toll from a vehicle accident in Ramechhap carrying polling officials and security personnel has risen to two.

The deceased have been identified as Nepal Police Assistant Sub Inspector Parshuram Yadav and 57-year-old Dor Prasad Ghimire.

The accident occurred on Monday at Siruwari in Ramechhap Municipality 2, when a Nissan vehicle with registration number Na 7 Kha 6768 plunged about 100 meters off the road. Nine people were injured in the crash. Seven of the injured have been airlifted to Kathmandu by a Nepal Army helicopter.

The vehicle had left the Office of the Chief Election Officer carrying ballot papers and was heading toward the polling station at Sitaldevi Secondary School in Siruwari and the ward office building in Ramechhap Municipality 3.

Preliminary police investigation suggests the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn, leading to the accident.

A team led by Inspector Kamal Raut from the District Police Office, Ramechhap, along with a disaster rescue team from the Armed Police Force base in Khurkot, rescued the injured and transported them to Manthali, the district headquarters. From Manthali, the Nepal Army helicopter airlifted the injured to Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service