Kathmandu, March 3: The Press Council Nepal has urged full compliance with the code of conduct during the election silence period.

The Council reminded media outlets that from today until polling centres close on voting day, they must not publish or broadcast advertisements, talk shows, commentaries, analyses, question and answer programs, or any other content supporting or opposing any political party or candidate, as stated in the election code of conduct.

The Council stated that if the code is violated during the silence period, immediate action will be taken in accordance with the Journalist Code of Conduct 2016 and the Election Code of Conduct 2025.

