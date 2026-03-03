Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 3: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has said Nepal stands at another decisive moment in its history as the country heads toward the March 5 election.

In a televised address on Monday morning, she told citizens that the upcoming vote would shape both the nation’s direction and their own future. Before that, she noted, the country is set to celebrate Holi, or Phagu Purnima. She described the festival of colours and the election as equally meaningful occasions for the nation.

Looking back to when she assumed office, Karki recalled a tense and uncertain climate, particularly in the aftermath of the Gen Z movement. She said the streets were filled with angry young people, fear had spread across society, and the country’s path forward seemed unclear. Her main task, she explained, was to guide Nepal away from confrontation and restore it to a constitutional course through peaceful means.

Karki said she now feels encouraged by the progress made. According to her, the country has moved past that difficult phase, strengthened the rule of law, and regained a measure of stability.

Turning to the election, she urged citizens to participate actively. Voting, she said, is not a routine act of marking a ballot but a choice about the kind of future people want for themselves and their children. She appealed to voters to set aside other engagements on polling day and reach their designated centers.

She also stressed the need for calm and mutual respect during the electoral period. Differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, she said, but they must not turn into hostility. Peace, she added, remains Nepal’s defining character.

Karki thanked political parties and independent candidates for joining the electoral contest and called for discipline during the silence period. She expressed appreciation to the Election Commission, security agencies, civil servants, provincial and local governments for completing preparations on time. She assured citizens that the government has mobilized all security bodies to ensure a free and fair vote.

She also acknowledged President Ramchandra Paudel and international partners for their support. Addressing misinformation on social media, she warned against fabricated claims and said legal action would follow any attempt to mislead the public.

People’s News Monitoring Service