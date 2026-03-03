Spread the love

Kathmandu: Addressing the nation, President Ramchandra Paudel said the upcoming election is a historic need of the time, one that will protect past gains and move the country toward new possibilities.

He said the election is taking place as a way out of a complex political situation in the country’s history. “This election is not only a constitutional process to choose representatives, it is also a historic opportunity to make the journey of the federal democratic republic broader, more credible, and stronger. Therefore, making this election a success is our shared task and historic responsibility,” President Paudel said in his address.

He said differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, but tolerance, dignity, and respect for the rule of law must remain common values. During his address, Paudel expressed confidence that the House of Representatives election will redefine the path of development, prosperity, social justice, and progress, and take the country to a new height.

“This election will fulfill the dreams of earlier generations who fought long against autocracy and sacrificed their lives, as well as the aspirations of martyrs, and the demands of young people for good governance, transparency, and accountability,” Paudel said.

He also mentioned the institutionalization of the federal system of governance, with powers delegated to provincial and local levels. President Paudel noted that social security programs have expanded, and efforts have begun to strengthen the rights of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, Dalits, women, and marginalized communities.

He said the country has made notable progress over the past decade in education, health, roads, energy, and communication infrastructure. “These achievements did not come easily. They are the result of the people’s sacrifice, firm trust, and active participation,” Paudel said.

At the same time, he said there is still much work to be done in the areas of good governance, social justice, accountable leadership, and public service delivery. The election scheduled for March 5, 2026, he said, will institutionalize these values and give new energy to democracy.

President Paudel urged all political parties, candidates, civil society, media, and concerned bodies to remain fully committed to completing the election process in a peaceful, free, fair, and fearless environment.

“Let us all come together and take part in this historic election with a firm commitment to protect democracy, promote social justice, and strengthen the path of development,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service