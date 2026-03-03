Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 3: The silence period for the House of Representatives election has officially begun, and election campaigning has been prohibited for 48 hours before voting.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari said that from Monday midnight, no form of campaign related to the upcoming election will be allowed.

According to the Commission, the practice of banning campaign activities for a short period before voting exists around the world so that voters can make their choices in a calm environment. The silence period has been enforced with that intent.

During the campaign ban, no election-related programs can be held. Rallies, assemblies, interactions, discussions, workshops, and seminars are strictly prohibited.

The Commission has directed concerned political parties to remove posters, banners, and other campaign materials placed within 300 meters of polling centres at least 48 hours before voting.

Social media is not exempt. Political parties, candidates, and their sister organisations must remove advertisements and campaign materials posted on social media. Posting something on Facebook and calling it a personal opinion will not be an excuse.

Acting Chief Commissioner Bhandari has warned that action will be taken against anyone found posting campaign materials supporting or opposing any political party or candidate through social media, online platforms, print, or any other medium.

The House of Representatives election will be held on March 5. The silence period will remain in effect until polling centres close on voting day.

The Commission has stated that during this period, political parties, candidates, journalists, media houses, voters, and all concerned stakeholders must follow special codes of conduct. Earlier, the Commission had set the official campaign period from February 16 to March 2, 2026.

For at least two days, the country gets a break from political noise. After that, the cycle of results, reactions, accusations, and counteraccusations will begin again. Silence, it turns out, is also part of the democratic process.

People’s News Monitoring Service