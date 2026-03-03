Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 1: Nepal Oil Corporation(NOC) has urged the public not to hoard petroleum products, stating that fuel imports remain regular.

Executive Director Chandikaprasad Bhatt requested consumers to avoid unnecessary stockpiling, warning that storing fuel in large quantities increases the risk of accidents. He assured that fuel supply is normal and will continue without disruption throughout the election period.

In a notice issued on Monday, he stated that petroleum products are being imported regularly through the pipeline system and that adequate supplies will continue during the upcoming election.

Bhatt also informed that filling petrol or diesel into jerry cans and drums has been prohibited due to the potential risk of fire accidents caused by improper storage.

The Corporation has asked all consumers to purchase only the required amount of fuel and help reduce the risk of fire related incidents.

People’s News Monitoring Service