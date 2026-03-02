Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 2: Election staff and security personnel assigned for the March 5 polls are being deployed to polling centers across the country by this afternoon. The Election Commission has directed all personnel to reach their designated centers by Monday afternoon.

Teams have already arrived at more than 200 remote and difficult polling centers, especially in Sudurpaschim and Karnali, where road access is limited. By Sunday afternoon, staff and security teams had reached nearly 300 centers located far from district headquarters and without road connectivity. In areas with road access, including urban centers and the Terai, personnel are expected to arrive by Monday afternoon at the latest.

Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said instructions had been issued earlier to ensure all teams reach their polling stations by Monday evening. Upon arrival, officials must complete preliminary tasks the same day.

They are required to demarcate the polling center boundaries and publicly display notices specifying the designated area. Election materials will be handed over to polling officers from district election offices in the presence of security personnel. From that point until voting concludes, security staff and election officials will remain together at the site.

The Nepal Police have been instructed to provide round-the-clock security for ballot papers and other sealed materials. Authorities have directed security teams not to leave election staff or sensitive materials unattended.

Under current rules, each ward must have at least one polling center. No center can serve more than 1,000 voters. If voter numbers exceed that limit, multiple booths labeled A, B, and C can be set up within the same location, though no more than seven booths are allowed at a single site.

Polling officers must also call an all-party meeting after arrival, enforce the campaign silence period, oversee voting procedures, prepare documentation, and submit ballot boxes to the election office once counting formalities are completed.

People’s News Monitoring Service