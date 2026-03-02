Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 2: Shuttle bus routes have been arranged to transport domestic and international air passengers between hotels and the airport on the election day, March 5.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, the service will operate from 5 am to 7 pm.

The first route will run from NAC, New Road, Kantipath, Thamel, Lainchaur, Hotel Malla, Naya Bazaar, Hotel Shanker, Radisson, Durbar Marg, Yak and Yeti, Naxal, Gaushala, Battisputali near Dwarika’s Hotel, and then to the airport. The bus will return along the same route.

The second route will operate from Maharajgunj Chowk, Narayanthan Chowk, Dhumbarahi near Ramada Hotel, Chabahil, Boudha near Hyatt Regency, Jorpati Chowk, Chabahil, and Gaushala, before reaching the airport.

The third route will begin from Hotel Himalaya in Kupondole, passing through Tripureshwor, Kalimati, Soltimod, Kalanki, Ekantakuna, Satdobato, Gwarko near Royal Tulip, Tinkune, New Baneshwor, Everest Hotel, and then to the airport.

The Tourism Board introduced the shuttle service after the Election Commission permitted domestic flights to operate on election day.

People’s News Monitoring Service