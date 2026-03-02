Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 1: One Nepali national was killed in an Iranian attack on the United Arab Emirates, raising fresh fears for migrant workers in the Gulf.

Nepal’s Ambassador to the UAE, Tej Bahadur Chhetri, confirmed that one of the three people killed was a Nepali citizen. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

According to Gulf News, the other two victims were Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals. Authorities have not made their identities public.

The report states that 58 people were injured in the incident. The injured include citizens of the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon and Afghanistan. Most of them sustained minor injuries.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said that since February 28, 2026, when Iranian attacks began, the country’s air force and air defence systems have intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones.

On the second morning of the attacks, the armed forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight fell into the sea. They also intercepted two cruise missiles and 311 drones. However, 21 drones struck civilian targets.

Since the start of the offensive, 152 of the 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran have been intercepted, while 13 fell into the sea, the ministry said. Both detected cruise missiles were destroyed. Of the 541 drones, 506 were intercepted midair, while 35 fell within the country’s territory, causing material damage.

The UAE Armed Forces said they remain fully prepared to face any threat and have placed the safety of citizens, residents and visitors at the highest priority. The ministry has urged the public to rely only on official sources for information and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified reports.

People’s News Monitoring Service