Kathmandu, March 2: The silence period for the House of Representatives election will begin at midnight tonight. Political parties and candidates are allowed to campaign only until today.

The Election Commission said the silence period starts at 12 am on Monday night. During this time, all forms of election campaigning and related activities are strictly prohibited. The silence period must be observed from 48 hours before polling day until the close of voting.

According to the Commission, no discussions, interactions, mass meetings, conferences, workshops, or similar programs related to the election may be held during this period.

All campaign materials placed within 300 meters of polling stations must be removed at least 48 hours before voting. Candidates and parties are barred from seeking votes through any method, process, or medium during the silence period.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari warned that if any candidate or political party violates the code of conduct during this period, the candidate’s nomination may be canceled.

People’s News Monitoring Service