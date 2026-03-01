Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 1: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party has demanded the unconditional release of Durga Prasai, who was arrested on Sunday morning for, reportedly, calling a general strike before the March 5 election.

Party spokesperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha said the government is putting on a show by repeatedly arresting Prasai. He claimed the move reflects a political vendetta by the state against an individual and exposes what he called the biased conduct of those who speak about democracy, human rights, and freedom of expression.

“By repeatedly arresting Durga Prasai, the government is making a spectacle,” Shrestha wrote on social media. “The state’s act of revenge against one individual and the biased behavior of those who preach about democracy, human rights, and freedom of expression is shameful. They feel no embarrassment. Government, enough is enough. Release Prasai unconditionally.”

People’s News Monitoring Service