Kathmandu, March 1: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden has clarified that his party is contesting the elections without forming any alliance with other political parties.

Addressing an election rally in Rajgadh, Bahradashi, Jhapa on Saturday, Lingden said reports suggesting electoral alliances were incorrect.

Claiming that only RPP stands for the nation and the people, he said the current system and situation must change to save the country. Otherwise, the country would fall into a deeper crisis.

Lingden said voters would never regret voting for RPP.

He stated that between those who would burn the Singha Durbar and those who cannot protect it, the RPP has moved forward with a distinct identity.

Speaking at his final campaign rally in Rajgadh, he recalled the development and progress achieved during his two terms.

He claimed that without giving RPP a majority, the country itself would not survive, and appealed to voters to grant a majority in the election on Falgun 21 (March 5, 2026).

“If you do not feel like voting, then do not vote. But do not say that nothing has been done in this area,” he told voters.

He recalled the poor condition of education, health, and infrastructure before his election, and said he worked in coordination with local governments on roads, schools, and health services.

Lingden said two kinds of extremism are dominating the country, and that Nepal needs a stable and coordinating force.

He urged voters to think carefully and vote for a strong RPP in the upcoming parliament.

“Eight years ago, you elected me as a Member of Parliament from this area. What was the condition then? Had we seen any blacktopped roads? What was the condition of our rivers?” he asked. “Today, embankments have been built, roads have been blacktopped, and work has been done in education and health.”

He said local governments also carried out projects based on his recommendation, including a road built up to the Indian border.

“Who built this road to the Indian border? I challenge anyone to prove it was not built on my recommendation. If someone proves it, I will leave the field and support them,” Lingden said.

He repeated that amid those who would burn the Singha Durbar and those unable to protect it, the RPP carries a distinct identity.

“At a time when two types of extremism dominate the country, Nepal needs a stable and coordinating force. That force is RPP,” Lingden said.

