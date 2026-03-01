Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 1: In view of the developing tense situation in the Middle East, the Government of Nepal has urged Nepali citizens residing in Israel and Iran to exercise high caution and remain safe.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is closely monitoring the situation and issued an advisory on Saturday, urging people not to travel to these two countries for the time being.

The statement requested Nepalis in Israel and Iran to fully comply with security advisories and instructions issued by local authorities.

Citizens have been advised to remain indoors as much as possible, stay alert, take necessary precautions, and maintain regular contact with the Nepali community in their area. The ministry also warned against traveling without prior approval from local authorities.

Nepalis preparing to travel to Israel or Iran for employment or other purposes have been strongly advised to immediately postpone their travel plans until the situation normalizes.

Nepalis living and working in other Middle Eastern countries have also been urged to closely monitor developments and follow precautionary measures suggested by local authorities.

For emergencies, necessary information, or coordination, the ministry has made contact details public. Citizens have been requested to remain in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu, the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv, and the Nepali Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Embassy urges Nepalis in UAE to avoid unnecessary travel

Meanwhile, the Nepali Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has urged Nepali citizens in the UAE to avoid unnecessary travel.

In light of the evolving situation in the Middle East, the embassy advised citizens to exercise extreme caution.

In a statement, the embassy asked all Nepalis to follow security guidelines and notices issued by the UAE government and the Nepali Embassy and Consulate.

The notice urged citizens to stay alert against possible risks arising from the regional situation.

The embassy specifically advised minimizing unnecessary movement, avoiding crowded places, and relying only on official sources for information.

For emergency information, advice, or assistance, Nepalis can contact the Nepali Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Nepali Consulate General in Dubai.

The emergency contact number for the embassy in Abu Dhabi is +971 50 8180280, and the email address is eonabudhabi@mofa.gov.np.

The Nepali Consulate General in Dubai can be reached at +971 50 3949304 via phone or WhatsApp. Email contacts include cgnudubai@mofa.gov.np and nepalconsulate.dubai@gmail.com.

People’s News Monitoring Service