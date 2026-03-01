Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 1: The Progressive Democratic Party has decided to support the Nepali Congress in two electoral constituencies of Gorkha (Gorkha 1 and Gorkha 2).

In the election to be held on March 5, the party has decided to support the Nepali Congress’s election symbol “Tree” under the first-past-the-post (direct) system.

However, under the proportional representation system, the party will vote for its own election symbol, “Eye,” according to Narayan Khatri, the district president of the Progressive Democratic Party.

“There was an understanding between the two parties to move forward together, and the party made its decision accordingly,” Khatri informed.

The Nepali Congress Gorkha has expressed gratitude for the decision made at the party’s recent meeting to support Congress in the Gorkha constituencies.

Previously, in the 2017 election, Dr. Bhattarai was elected from Gorkha-2 after forming an electoral alliance with the Nepali Congress in Gorkha.

He had also registered his candidacy this time, but later withdrew it.

The recent decision may adversely affect the Rastriya Swatantra Party candidates, including Sudan Gurung, RSP candidate in Gorkha Constituency No 1.

People’s News Monitoring Service.