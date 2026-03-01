Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 1: The Non-Resident Nepali Association has expressed concern over the latest developments and rising tensions in the Middle East.

Placing the safety of more than 1.9 million Nepalis living in Israel, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and other countries at the top priority, the association has urged them to adopt heightened caution.

In its press statement issued on Saturday, the NRNA appealed to all Nepalis residing in the affected countries to take special care of their personal safety in the current situation.

The association has asked them to strictly follow security advisories issued by the respective governments and Nepali embassies.

“Do not leave your residence unless necessary and remain in a safe place,” the statement said. “Avoid unnecessary travel and stay continuously updated about the local situation.”

The NRNA has also advised postponing any plans to travel to Middle Eastern countries until the situation returns to normal.

For any emergency, the association has urged Nepalis to remain in regular contact with the National Coordination Council, the NRNA Secretariat, local Nepali communities, and Nepali embassies.

At the same time, the NRNA has called on the Government of Nepal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nepali embassies in the concerned countries to closely monitor the condition of Nepalis there.

The association has drawn the government’s attention to take immediate and effective steps to ensure prompt assistance and safe evacuation of Nepalis if required.

