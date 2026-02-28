Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 28: Ninety-five Nepali nationals deported by the United States have arrived in Kathmandu. They were flown in on a chartered aircraft and landed at Tribhuvan International Airport on Saturday morning, March 1, 2026.

“Ninety-five Nepalis deported by the United States arrived in Kathmandu at 8 am today,” Anuj Bhandari, Senior Immigration Officer at the Immigration Office at Tribhuvan International Airport, told Barakhari.

This is the first time the United States has deported such a large number of Nepalis in a single day. Earlier, on January 19, 2026, the US had deported 91 Nepalis in one day.

Before that, on December 18, 2025, 75 Nepalis were deported at once. Earlier still, on September 4, 2025, 37 Nepalis were sent back in a single day.

US authorities have stated that the deported individuals were Nepali citizens who failed to establish a legal basis to remain in the country.

A few days before their arrival, the US Embassy in Kathmandu typically informs the Department of Immigration about the deportation. After landing at the airport, the returnees are handed over to Nepal Police.

Most of those deported are believed to have reached the United States through irregular routes. For this reason, police conduct necessary questioning upon their return, especially to gather information about the human traffickers who facilitated their journey.

The deportees face allegations from US authorities of entering the country through illegal means, staying without a visa, or residing with wrongful intent.

