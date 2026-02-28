Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 28: Prime Minister Sushila Karki held a courtesy meeting today at Singha Durbar with Zhang Maoming, the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Nepal.

Prime Minister Karki congratulated the newly appointed ambassador and extended best wishes for a successful tenure. She expressed confidence that Ambassador Zhang would carry out his responsibilities effectively and play an important role in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Zhang thanked the Prime Minister for making time for the meeting despite her busy schedule. He also congratulated her for ensuring that elections would be held in a peaceful environment by maintaining peace, security, and the rule of law in the country. He stated that China stands ready to support Nepal in this process.

Prime Minister Karki expressed gratitude for China’s goodwill and assistance in Nepal’s democratic process, particularly in the conduct of elections. She also thanked China, on behalf of the Government and people of Nepal, for its support and partnership in various development projects.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Chinese Ambassador exchanged New Year greetings on the occasion of the Year of the Horse, which people in both countries are celebrating.

Referring to the close ties formed by shared culture, geography, and historical relations, Prime Minister Karki reaffirmed that Nepal remains committed to the principles of Panchsheel and firmly adheres to the One China policy. She reiterated that Nepal will not allow any activity against the interests of its close neighbour.

She noted that instability in one country can create problems for another and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation for regional peace and stability.

Ambassador Zhang, on behalf of the Chinese people and President Xi Jinping, expressed appreciation for Nepal’s steadfast position on the One China policy.

People’s News Monitoring Service