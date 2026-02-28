Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 28: The Election Commission has stated that preparations for the House of Representatives Member Election, scheduled for March 7, 2026, have reached the final stage.

At a press conference held on Friday, Joint Secretary and spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai informed that ballot papers, ballot boxes, and all election materials have already been delivered to every district.

Voter education programs are ongoing in all 6,743 wards across 753 local levels. The program, which began on February 15 with the mobilization of volunteers, will continue until March 1. Election officials and security personnel assigned to polling centers have begun departing for their designated locations.

He also stated that the Government of Nepal and the concerned local bodies have been requested to make available physical infrastructure such as schools, health institutions, and ward offices for use as polling centers. Necessary decisions regarding election security, operation and facilitation of essential services, and coordination and management of the election and voting process have already been made by the Commission.

People’s News Monitoring Service