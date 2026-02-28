Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 28: Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari has said that diplomatic efforts have been initiated to remove a BBC video related to the Gen Z movement that was broadcast just ahead of the elections.

Speaking to journalists in Biratnagar on Friday, he said that steps were being taken through diplomatic channels to have the video taken down. According to him, action could not be taken against the BBC under Nepali law, so a diplomatic approach was adopted instead.

He stated, “Since it is not possible to proceed under Nepali law to remove the video, diplomatic efforts have been initiated, and action on the video may move forward as early as today.”

Bhandari also clarified that action on complaints related to violations of the election code of conduct would be completed by March 4. He said the Election Commission had already taken action on 1,000 complaints filed across 165 electoral constituencies.

He added that other complaints would also be addressed before the election. The Commission began action on 25 complaints on February 26. If additional complaints are filed, they will be analysed, investigated, and processed accordingly, the Commission stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service