Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 28: Around 800,000 (eight lakh) voters are expected to leave Kathmandu to cast their ballots in the House of Representatives election on March 7, 2026. As the date approaches, people working and running businesses in the capital have started returning to their home districts.

The Election Commission has decided to halt all non-essential vehicles from midnight on March 6 until 5 pm on March 7. That gives voters just five days to travel before the restriction takes effect.

Saroj Sitaula, acting president of the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs, said an estimated 700,000 to 800,000 people may leave the Valley. Outbound travel has already picked up in recent days and is expected to increase further. He noted that the upcoming Holi festival in Madhesh Province, combined with the election, has added pressure on transport services.

Unlike previous elections, political parties are reserving fewer vehicles and paying fewer fares for voters this time. “Bookings are happening daily, but there is not much advance booking pressure. People are reserving vehicles on their own or in groups,” Sitaula said. While transport operators have no official information about parties directly funding voter travel, they report strong public enthusiasm to participate in the election.

Under the Commission’s decision, ambulances, fire engines, hearses, blood transport services, security vehicles, and vehicles used for electricity, drinking water, sewerage, and telecommunications repair may operate freely during the restriction period. Other vehicles must obtain a pass from the Commission.

The Commission said the measure aims to maintain peace, security, and order on polling day. Sitaula added that transport operators will follow the government and Commission’s directives, and services will run as scheduled until the day before the vote.

People’s News Monitoring Service