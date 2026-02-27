Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 27: The Embassy of Japan and the Japan Foundation are going to hold an exhibition titled “TOKYO Before/After” in Kathmandu from February 28 to March 18, aiming to introduce and promote Japanese culture and art to the people of Nepal.

Official opening ceremony of the Exhibition was held on February 27 at Nepal Art Council Gallery, Babar Mahal. The exhibition will remain open for free to the public from February 28 (Sat.) to March 18 (Wed.) from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. every day except for March 2 and 5.

The exhibition featuring around 80 photographs, Tokyo Before/After juxtaposes historical images from the 1930s and 1940s with contemporary works taken after 2010. The exhibition highlights Tokyo’s evolution in terms of social, economic, and architectural changes. Through a striking “before-and-after” approach, it captures the city’s continuous reinvention as a global megacity. This exhibition not only reflects Tokyo’s rapid urban development but also invites visitors to explore broader themes of modernization and urban transformation.

Through this exhibition, the Embassy hopes that the visitors will experience the works of Japanese photographers and their specific imagery, and encourage a deeper understanding of Tokyo as a vast city of many different faces. We hope that this exhibition will be enjoyed by both photography enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike.

People’s News Monitoring Service.