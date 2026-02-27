Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 27: The Election Commission has fined two candidates and one political party Rs 25,000 each for violating the Election Code of Conduct, according to Commission legal officer Mohan Joshi.

The Commission imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on Shakti Basnet, a candidate from the CPN in Jajarkot 1. A complaint had accused the former minister of distributing money in his constituency during the election period.

Similarly, Dr Kamal Bhusal, a candidate from Rupandehi 2, has also been fined Rs 25,000. He is popularly known as Nicholas and represents the Nepal Janasewa Party.

The Commission also fined the Shram Sanskriti Party, led by Harka Sampang, Rs 25,000.

In addition, the Commission decided to issue warnings to Januka Pathak, a Nepal Janasewa Party candidate from Bhaktapur 2, and Khagendra Sunuwar, a Rastriya Swatantra Party candidate from Banke 3.

People’s News Monitoring Service