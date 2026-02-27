Spread the love

Kathmandu: The Election Commission has decided to ban the sale, distribution, and consumption of alcohol from today until the final election results are announced.

The decision was made in line with the election security plan endorsed by the High-Level Election Security Committee, formed under Section 3 of the Election Security Management Directive, 2021.

After reviewing the overall security situation and assessing ground realities, the Commission directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to enforce the measure. The Home Ministry has been instructed to ensure full compliance with the Election Code of Conduct by issuing directions to Chief District Officers and security agencies across all districts.

District Code of Conduct Monitoring Committees have been told to mobilize designated officials and mechanisms to prevent activities prohibited under the Election Offences and Punishment Act, 2017 and the Election Code of Conduct, 2025. If any violations occur, authorities must take immediate legal action and inform the Commission.

On polling day, essential service vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines, hearses, blood transport vehicles, security vehicles, and those used for electricity, drinking water, and sewer maintenance will be allowed to operate without restriction.

Vehicles used for telecommunications repair, diplomatic missions, and those with official passes for election purposes will also be permitted to operate.

Public and private vehicles, however, will be barred from operating from midnight on March 4 until voting concludes on March 5.

International and domestic flights will operate as usual on polling day. Passengers holding valid tickets will be allowed transport from the airport to their homes or hotels. Travel from home or hotel to the airport will also be permitted using private vehicles or those provided by the respective airlines.

People’s News Monitoring Service