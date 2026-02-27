Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 27: Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) entered its 41st year on Thursday, February 26. Over its four-decade journey, the bank has maintained a strong presence in the financial sector, built on the continuous trust and support of its customers, shareholders, regulatory bodies, partner organizations, and employees. On this historic occasion, the bank family expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all its well-wishers and supporters.

On the occasion of its 40th anniversary, the bank’s Chairman, Prithvi Bahadur Pande, expressed his gratitude to everyone who has supported the bank’s successful journey and pledged to provide more transparent, responsible, and innovative banking services in the days ahead.

Similarly, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jyoti Prakash Pande, stated that the bank will continue to accelerate digital transformation and make customer experiences simpler, safer, and more effective. He also informed that the bank, which has adopted the slogan “Moving forward together on the path to prosperity,” will continue to offer the latest banking services while prioritizing customer convenience.

The bank has been publishing financial literacy–based picture books for the past eight years on the occasion of its anniversary. Meanwhile, to mark the occasion, the bank organized a blood donation program in collaboration with the Nepal Red Cross Society.

