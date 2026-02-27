Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 27: Police have arrested a man with 48 Nepali passports that were allegedly being taken abroad illegally.

Tara Chand Chaudhary, 45, of Nagarjun Municipality 1 in Kathmandu, was arrested on Thursday.

A police team deployed from the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Office, Gauchar, detained him while he was preparing to board a Bhutan Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi. During a security check, officers inspected a black backpack he was carrying and found 48 Nepali passports concealed inside.

Police said Chaudhary has been sent to the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office in Teku for further investigation and necessary legal action.

People’s News Monitoring Service