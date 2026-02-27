Spread the love



Kathmandu, February 27: Nepal’s leading remittance service provider, IME, and Saudi Arabia’s leading digital wallet, TIQMO, have signed an agreement to expand digital transactions. The agreement was signed during a special ceremony held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, by IME Chairman Hem Raj Dhakal and TIQMO Managing Director Abdulaziz Ajlan Al-Ajlan.

The program was attended by Nepal’s Acting Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Srijana Adhikari, IME Chief Executive Officer Diwakar Paudyal, and senior officials from both IME and TIQMO. According to both parties, this agreement is not merely a legal formality but a step toward building a shared digital future between the two nations.

Saudi Arabia is currently advancing toward a cashless society through its Vision 2030 initiative. Meanwhile, in Nepal, digital financial access is no longer just a goal but is steadily becoming a reality. In this context, the collaboration between IME, a trusted name in the remittance sector, and TIQMO, a technology-based digital ecosystem, has further reduced the distance between the deserts of Arabia and the Himalayan nation of Nepal.

For decades, Nepal–Saudi Arabia relations were largely viewed in terms of physical labor and traditional remittance channels. However, this partnership has established a digital financial corridor that promotes economic stability, digital empowerment, and seamless connectivity.

During the agreement ceremony in Riyadh, IME’s signature red color symbolized not just a brand, but the trust of Nepalis and a matter of national pride. The collaboration with TIQMO ensures that money sent from any corner of Saudi Arabia reaches Nepal with equal security and respect.

This journey that began in Riyadh between IME and TIQMO aims to make future financial transactions more convenient and reliable.

Following the agreement, IME has also launched the “Send Money via IME, Win Gifts” scheme through the TIQMO app offers Nepalis residing in Saudi Arabia the opportunity to win various prizes when they send money to Nepal via IME using the TIQMO. This offer will be valid till Chaitra 17.

People’s News Monitoring Service.