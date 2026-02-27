Spread the love

Kathmandu: The Election Commission has written to the Press Council, asking it to take down a BBC video.

On Thursday, March 6, 2026, the Commission sent the letter, stating that the video was controversial and had surfaced during the election period.

The BBC had published a video report on the Gen Z protest held on September 8 and 9, 2025. The report claimed that the then Inspector General of Police, Chandra Kuber Khapung, had ordered police to open fire during the protest.

People’s News Monitoring Service