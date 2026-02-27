Spread the love

Kathmandu, February 27: An earthquake struck the border area of Sankhuwasabha and Taplejung districts early this morning.

The 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:18 a.m. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center in Lainchaur, the epicenter was around Topke Gola in Sankhuwasabha.

The tremor was felt in various locations across Sankhuwasabha and Taplejung districts.

People who were in deep sleep in the early hours of the morning rushed out of their homes in panic after feeling the shaking.

According to preliminary information, security officials in the districts have reported that there have been no reports of human casualties or property damage so far.

People’s News Monitoring Service.