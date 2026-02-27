Spread the love

Kathmandu, Feb 27: CPN UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel has said that the BBC documentary released just before the elections is not merely a media product but a sign of geopolitical maneuvering.

“The BBC documentary released on the eve of the elections is not just media content, it is living proof of geopolitical maneuvering,” he said.

Pokharel stated that any attempt to influence the internal political process of a sovereign nation like Nepal from outside is unacceptable. He questioned whether the release of such material at a sensitive electoral moment was merely a coincidence or a planned intervention.

In a post on social media, he wrote that external influence in Nepal’s internal political process cannot be accepted. He said the timing of the documentary during an election period raises serious questions.

Pokharel added that the responsibility to protect democracy lies with the Nepali people themselves and that national sovereignty is a shared duty. While information should remain free, he argued that its timing, context, and intent must also be transparent.

He urged people to remain alert against geopolitical pressure and propaganda, to verify facts, and to stand in favor of national interest. “We must understand that the defense of democracy rests with the Nepali people. Nepal’s sovereignty is our shared responsibility. Information must be free, but its timing, context, and purpose must be transparent. Let us not allow Nepal to be used in geopolitical pressure and propaganda games. Stay alert, verify facts, and stand for national interest,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service